Market at fresh high, Sensex above 42,900

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices scaled new highs on Tuesday in line with a positive trend in the global markets after pharmaceutical major Pfizer said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective based on initial trial results.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 42,964.47, higher by 367.04 points or 0.86 per cent from its previous close of 42,597.43.

It opened at 42,959.25 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 42,972.40 and a low of 42,660.09 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 12,556.15, higher by 95.10 points or 0.76 per cent from the previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking, finance, capital goods and oil and gas stocks.