Below ₹1, KBC Global bets big on solar energy; To be in focus on Monday

KBC Global, a penny stock trading below ₹1, is expected to attract attention on Monday, June 16, after announcing a strategic expansion into renewable energy. The company revealed the incorporation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, Dharan Infra Solar Private Limited, which will focus on solar and hybrid power solutions. This marks a major shift in KBC Global’s growth trajectory as it aims to strengthen its presence in sustainable infrastructure.

The Nashik-based infrastructure and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) firm shared on June 14 that its board had approved the formation of the subsidiary in a meeting held on June 13. The new arm will engage in the manufacturing, design, research, development, and trading of solar modules and hybrid renewable systems.

Beyond just solar panels, Dharan Infra Solar plans to deliver end-to-end renewable solutions, covering import-export operations, assembly, maintenance, and operation of clean energy projects.

In a broader strategic revamp, KBC Global is rebranding itself as Dharan Infra-EPC Limited to reflect its focus on infrastructure and EPC verticals. This follows an earlier announcement from February 2024, where the board approved a 1:1 bonus share issuance, adding momentum to the company's transformation. KBC Global's current order book stands at ₹260 crore.

So far in June, KBC Global’s stock has rallied nearly 22%, breaking a seven-month losing streak. Despite a 50% plunge over the past year, the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1.28 in November 2024 and a low of ₹0.34 in May 2025.

The launch of Dharan Infra Solar may mark a turning point in KBC Global’s market positioning, aligning the company with India’s growing renewable energy ambitions.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice. Readers should consult certified financial experts before acting on market news.