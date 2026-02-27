4 get new lease of life from organ donation

Vijayawada: In the midst of an unimaginable personal tragedy, the family of 48-year-old Nirukonda Ajay Kumar choose hope over heartbreak, giving a second chance at life to four critically ill patients through organ donation.

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Prasadampadu in Vijayawada, met with a tragic accident on Monday near Gunadala bus stop while getting down from a bus. He sustained a severe head injury and was initially rushed to a local hospital. As his condition failed to improve, he was shifted in an emergency to Manipal Hospitals here on Tuesday, where he was placed under advanced critical care and continuous neurological monitoring.

Despite the medical team’s relentless efforts, his neurological condition deteriorated. After conducting all mandatory clinical and neurological examinations as per protocol, doctors declared him brain dead on Wednesday.

What followed was a decision that transformed grief into grace. In a deeply moving act of compassion, Ajay Kumar’s family consented to organ donation, ensuring that his life would continue through others.

As part of the organ retrieval process, his liver and one kidney were transplanted to patients at Manipal Hospitals here. Another kidney was sent to Kamineni Hospitals here, while his corneas were donated to LV Prasad Eye Institute, restoring sight and hope to beneficiaries in urgent need.

The organ retrieval and transplantation procedures were carried out strictly in accordance with established medical and legal protocols under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh Jeevan Daan chairman Dr K Rambabu and Hospital Director J Ramanjaneya Reddy.