YouTube Premium Lite Adds More Features at Lower Price in India

YouTube’s Premium Lite subscription is getting a significant upgrade, making it a more attractive option for budget-conscious users in India. Originally launched in May 2025 with limited features, the Lite version of YouTube Premium is now expanding its benefits, providing users with more reasons to subscribe.

The platform has responded to user feedback by adding key features while keeping the subscription cost low. “Many users have asked for more reasons to sign up for the Premium Lite version, and now they have listened to that feedback,” YouTube stated.

Ad-Free Viewing and Offline Downloads

Subscribers to YouTube Premium Lite can now enjoy an ad-free experience for select videos, offering a smoother and less interrupted viewing experience. It is important to note that this ad-free access still excludes music content and Shorts. Ads may also appear when browsing or searching for content on the platform.

Another significant improvement is the ability to download videos and play them offline, a feature that was previously unavailable to Lite subscribers. However, some advanced features such as ad-free music, queuing music, and the “continue watching” option remain exclusive to the full Premium plan.

Affordable and Flexible Subscription

In India, YouTube Premium Lite is priced at Rs 89 per month, making it Rs 60 cheaper than the full Premium plan. The subscription works across multiple devices, including smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs. Users can now enjoy select videos without interruptions from ads while paying a fraction of the price of the standard Premium membership.

YouTube’s strategy appears aimed at increasing subscriptions by offering a more flexible entry-level plan. As part of this push, the company has begun restricting some features, like background playback, that previously worked through third-party browsers. Interestingly, some browsers, like Brave, have managed to bypass these restrictions and continue offering ad-free video playback without a Premium subscription.

By enhancing the Premium Lite package, YouTube aims to cater to viewers who want a smoother video experience without fully committing to the costlier Premium plan. With ad-free viewing for selected videos and offline playback now available at an affordable rate, the Lite plan is set to attract more users looking for a middle-ground subscription option.

This move also reflects YouTube’s broader effort to monetize its growing user base while maintaining flexibility for viewers who may not need the full suite of Premium features. The upgraded Lite plan now strikes a balance between affordability and convenience, providing a compelling alternative for millions of users in India.