Three juveniles held for Hanuman temple desecration

Hyderabad: The police on Thursday caught three juveniles, who were allegedly involved in the desecration of a Hanuman temple at Barkas.

According to police, On February 24, local residents found the lock of the Sri Dwimukha Anjaneya Swamy Temple broken and a copper vessel missing. The idol at the temple was also found damaged, triggering tension in the neighbourhood.

Based on a complaint, the Chandrayangutta police booked a case U/s 298, 299, 324(2), 331(3), 305 r/w 3(5) BNS and special teams were formed.

During the investigation, special teams verified the CCTV footage in the nearby localities. It is noticed that some Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) were moving suspiciously and were carrying some items in polythene bags. Special team apprehended the 3 CCL from Royal Colony, Balapur, and on verifying, they confessed that they broke the temple lock with a stone and entered into and stole a copper vessel and damaged the idol.