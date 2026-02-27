National Science Day celebrated at ALC

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College celebrated National Science Day 2026 in advance on Thursday under the theme “Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat.”

The programme was organised by the Department of Physics in collaboration with the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT).

The event featured an insightful session on “Demonstrations on Waves and Optics” by Dr Joga Chandrasekhar Rao, assistant project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, Visakhapatnam, and Secretary of IAPT RC 11.

He demonstrated the generation and types of waves, along with fundamental optical principles such as reflection and Total Internal Reflection.

Explaining their practical applications, he highlighted how these principles are used in optical fibres that power internet connectivity, communication networks, and advanced medical technologies.

Dr T Srikumar, Head of the Department of Physics, along with Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, President of IAPT-RC 11 (AP Chapter), and Ravindra, Vice President of IAPT-RC 11, were present at the programme.