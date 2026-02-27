46 KRU students secure jobs in campus drive

Machilipatnam: Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji advised students to strive for meaningful careers, reminding them that parents are the happiest when their children secure good jobs after completing their education.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a campus recruitment drive organised by the University’s Training and Placement Cell in collaboration with Hetero Drugs at the university campus in Machilipatnam on Thursday.

Addressing the students, Prof Ramji said India has emerged as a global hub for the pharmaceutical sector and that skilled candidates have ample employment opportunities.

He urged students to make the best use of campus placement initiatives conducted by the university and to enhance their professional competencies. The programme was held under the chairmanship of Training and Placement Cell Coordinator Prof YK Sundara Krishna. Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao, Registrar Prof N Usha, Director of Training and Placement Dr Kishore, and representatives from Hetero Drugs were present on the occasion. A total of 46 students from MSc Chemistry and B Pharmacy courses were selected during the campus recruitment drive.