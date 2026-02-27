NTR dist collector inspects EVM godown

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has directed officials to remain constantly alert and ensure stringent security at the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) strong room, despite robust arrangements already in place.

As part of routine monthly inspections mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the collector, along with representatives of recognised political parties, inspected the EVM and VVPAT storage facility at Gollapudi in Vijayawada Rural mandal on Thursday.

During the visit, he examined the functioning of CCTV cameras, fire safety systems and electrical equipment at the strong room. He later signed the monitoring register after reviewing security arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmisha said the EVMs and VVPATs are being stored strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. He said that the facility is inspected thoroughly on a regular basis and detailed reports are submitted periodically to ensure transparency and accountability.

Deputy CEO and EVM Nodal Officer Anjaneyulu, DRO M Lakshminarasimham, representatives of various political parties including Kandula Parameswara Rao (Aam Aadmi Party), J Srinivasa Rao (Jana Sena), B Krishna Reddy (BJP) and Suresh (CPM) accompanied him. Coordination Superintendent P Saleem, Deputy Tahsildar ASR Gopala Reddy and other officials participated in theinspection.