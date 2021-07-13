Markets closed with modest gains; Sensex rises 0.76% & Nifty closes above 15,800

Key equity indices ended near the day's high on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 397.04 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 52,769.73. The Nifty 50 index added 119.75 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 15,812.35. The Nifty Bank index rose 474.50 points or 1.35 per cent to end at 35,673.40.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index ended flat while the BSE SmallCap index advanced 0.46 per cent.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1863 shares rose and 1352 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index on NSE, 34 shares advanced and 16 shares declined. The top five gainers were ICICI Bank (up 2.75 per cent), Grasim (up 2.66 per cent), HDFC (up 2.63 per cent), Axis Bank (up 2.31 per cent) and SBI life (up 2.09 per cent).

The top five losers were Adani Ports (down 1.91 per cent), Dr Reddy's (down 0.99 per cent), HCL Technologies (down 0.96 per cent), Tata Consumers (down 0.63 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.59 per cent).

The NSE yesterday announced the inclusion of Astral and Strides Pharma Science in the F&O segment with effect from July 30, 2021. Astral (up 0.61 per cent) and Strides Pharma Science (up 2.29 per cent) advanced.

COVID-19 Update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 18,72,44,854 with 40,38,964 deaths. India reported 4,32,778 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,10,784 deaths while 3,00,63,720 patients have been discharged, data showed.

Economy

The quick estimates of IIP data for May 2021 revealed that the index for base 2011-12 was at 116.6. This marked a 29.3 per cent jump compared to the lockdown infected May 2020. The indices of industrial production for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for May 2021 were at 108, 113.5 and 161.9, respectively. These quick estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP. CPI-based inflation for June 2021 rose 6.26 per cent, moderating a little after a six-month high reading of 6.30 per cent in May 2021.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.