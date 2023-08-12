Markets fall for 2nd day as banking stocks extend losses

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty declined for a second straight day on Friday due to losses in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank and a negative trend in Asian and European markets.



The trend in the domestic market remained weak post the RBI monetary policy and the unexpected announcement of reducing cash in the banking system. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 365.53 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 65,322.65 points. During the day, it tanked 413.57 points or 0.62 per cent to 65,274.61. The NSE Nifty declined by 114.80 points or 0.59 per cent to end at 19,428.30. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 331.22 crore, according to exchange data.

“The domestic market continued to experience selling pressure, with banking stocks extending their decline in reaction to the RBI’s liquidity absorption measures,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. “The escalating concerns about inflation further weighed on domestic market sentiments. Despite the US CPI coming in lower-than-expected and the UK GDP beating estimates, global sentiment remained unfavourable,” Nair added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday left its key interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting but signaled tighter policy if food prices continue to drive inflation higher.