Markets fall for 6th session

Mumbai: The domestic stock market closed lower for the sixth straight day on Wednesday with Sensex falling by 122 points on unabated foreign fund outflows and trade war worries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which had tanked more than 900 points intra-day, closed at 76,171.08, down by 122.52 points or 0.16 per cent following a recovery in financial stocks.

The index tanked 905.21 points or 1.18 per cent to sink below the 76,000-level to hit a low of 75,388.39 in the first half. However, a recovery in financial and metal shares helped it recoup losses and trade in positive in afternoon session. The barometer failed to hold onto gains in the closing session due to selling in oil and IT shares.

The NSE Nifty dipped 26.55 points or 0.12 per cent to 23,045.25, marking its sixth straight day of losses.