Markets in upward trajectory for 3rd day

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex spurted by 484 points and Nifty closed at a 52-week high on Friday, extending their winning run to the third consecutive day on buying in blue-chip banking and oil shares and foreign fund inflows. In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 484.53 points or 0.58 per cent to settle at 83,952.19, a level not seen since June 27. During the day, it surged 704.58 points or 0.84 per cent to 84,172.24. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 124.55 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at a 52-week high of 25,709.85.

Among Sensex firms, Asian Paints jumped the most by 4.18 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were also among the gainers. However, Infosys, HCL Tech, Eternal, Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

"The Indian markets ended the week on a strong footing, with both the Nifty-50 and Bank Nifty surging past their key psychological resistance levels amid sustained institutional participation and broad-based buying interest. Despite a mixed global backdrop, domestic sentiment remained firm, supported by strength in financials, autos, and FMCG stocks," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.