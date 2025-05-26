Live
Markets Rally: Sensex Surges Over 700 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 Mark
Highlights
Indian benchmark indices opened the week with strong gains on Monday, driven by positive global and domestic cues.
Indian stock markets started the week with a strong rise on Monday.
This was helped by good news from global markets and positive signs in the Indian economy.
The BSE Sensex went up by 771.16 points (0.94%) to reach a high of 82,492.24. The NSE Nifty also rose by 226.05 points (0.90%) and crossed the important 25,000 level, reaching 25,079.20.
But later in the morning, some of those gains were lost. By around 10:30 AM, the Sensex had come down to 82,092.64 and the Nifty was at 24,954.45.
