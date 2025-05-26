Markets Rally: Sensex Surges Over 700 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 Mark

Indian stock markets started the week with a strong rise on Monday.

This was helped by good news from global markets and positive signs in the Indian economy.

The BSE Sensex went up by 771.16 points (0.94%) to reach a high of 82,492.24. The NSE Nifty also rose by 226.05 points (0.90%) and crossed the important 25,000 level, reaching 25,079.20.

But later in the morning, some of those gains were lost. By around 10:30 AM, the Sensex had come down to 82,092.64 and the Nifty was at 24,954.45.












