Marriott International Expands Its Footprint in South Asia with the Debut of Autograph Collection Hotels in Nepal

Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, makes its debut in South Asia with the opening of The Soaltee Kathmandu, Autograph Collection in Nepal. This will be Marriott Bonvoy’s 19th brand in the South Asia region (India, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka). Located in the heart of the city, The Soaltee Kathmandu, Autograph Collection, boasts 285 rooms including suites, each narrating a unique story - a hallmark of Autograph Collection hotels. The hotel exemplifies the brand’s ethos, beautifully showcasing Kathmandu's rich history through a refined and sophisticated perspective. Guests will be treated to an authentic sense of place with panoramic views of the majestic Himalayan range, the sacred Swoyambhunath Stupa, and the hotel’s serene, lush gardens.

Autograph Collection Hotels are inspired by a clear vision and story that makes each property individual, special, and exactly like nothing else. The brand includes over 300 independent hotels across the world – each hand selected for their inherent craft, distinct perspective on design and immersive experiences that will leave a lasting impression for guests. The Soaltee Kathmandu, Autograph Collection features “The Storyteller”, a curated installation woven into the hotel’s public spaces – a layered experience that shares the hotel’s legacy through personal stories, historic fragments and guest contributions, thus being kept alive, guest by guest.

“The debut of Autograph Collection Hotels in South Asia with The Soaltee Kathmandu, Autograph Collection is a proud milestone for Marriott International, marking the arrival of our 19th brand in this vibrant region”, commented Ranju Alex, Regional Vice President, Marriott International – South Asia. “South Asia continues to be a dynamic growth engine for Marriott International, and the debut of Autograph Collection Hotels in Kathmandu reflects our commitment to expanding into culturally rich leisure destinations. With its deep-rooted legacy, and unique character, The Soaltee Kathmandu Autograph Collection perfectly aligns with our vision of delivering immersive, one-of-a-kind stays across the region.”

Kathmandu, the vibrant capital of Nepal, is a gateway to the Himalayas and a cultural treasure trove renowned for its ancient temples, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and rich spiritual heritage. Blending centuries-old traditions with a lively urban atmosphere, the city offers travelers an immersive experience steeped in history, art, and natural beauty. Nestled within the city, The Soaltee Kathmandu, Autograph Collection with its history dating back to 1966, stands as a cornerstone in Nepal's hospitality history. The hotel's architecture harmoniously blends contemporary design with traditional Nepalese motifs, reflecting the country's rich cultural tapestry. Situated on 12 acres of lush, landscaped grounds in Kathmandu's Tahachal area, the property has long been a preferred destination for dignitaries, celebrities, and travelers seeking luxury and authenticity. The interiors of The Soaltee Kathmandu, Autograph Collection, are infused with local artistry—featuring wooden jaalis, exposed bricks, and traditional Thangka paintings—creating an ambiance that honors Nepalese heritage while embracing modern comfort. Each guest room and suite are meticulously designed, blending traditional Nepali elements with luxurious amenities, high-end furnishings, and contemporary technology, making the hotel a landmark of elegance and a testament to Nepal's evolving hospitality landscape.

Guests at The Soaltee Kathmandu, Autograph Collection, can indulge in a rich culinary journey from Garden Terrace, an all-day dining restaurant serving signature Nepali thali, Kakori offering Awadhi-Indian specialties and chef’s signatures such as Murgh Chapli Kabab, Rogan Nalli and the famous Dal Kakori, to Bao Xuan specializing in authentic Chinese cuisine. Patio offers open-air dining with live music and garden views, while Rodi Bar and the Sports Lounge provide vibrant spaces to relax with drinks and entertainment.

The hotel is also equipped with an indulgent spa offering a thoughtful selection of therapeutic and relaxing treatments blending time-honored traditions with modern techniques such as Hot Stone Therapy, Shirodhara, and the Traditional Newari Massage. Complementing the wellness journey, guests can also unwind at the outdoor swimming pool, enjoy a game of tennis on the hotel’s clay court, or workout at the fully equipped, 24-hour fitness center, featuring state of the art facilities.

For large-scale gatherings, weddings, and grand celebrations, The Soaltee Kathmandu, Autograph Collection, offers an impressive 25,000 sq. ft. of versatile indoor and outdoor banqueting space. Nestled in a prime location, the hotel is set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayan ranges, providing a stunning and unforgettable setting for any occasion. The hotel remains deeply committed to sustainability initiatives, incorporating eco-friendly practices in its operations. From energy-efficient lighting and heating systems, an in-house water bottling plant that minimizes the use of plastic, an herb garden and water conservation practices to waste reduction initiatives and the increasing use of locally sourced materials.

“We are incredibly proud to announce The Soaltee Kathmandu, Autograph Collection as the first Autograph Collection hotel in South Asia,” said Avinash Deshmukh, General Manager. "With a legacy spanning over 58 years, this iconic hotel seamlessly blends Nepal’s rich cultural heritage with contemporary luxury. Whether guests are exploring the vibrant city, soaking in the Himalayan beauty, or hosting unforgettable events, the experience is truly distinctive. Guided by Autograph Collection’s brand promise of authenticity and compelling storytelling; we are excited to usher in a new chapter for this landmark property and the brand in the region.”

For reservations and more information, please visit: https://www.marriott.com/en- us/hotels/ktmsk-the-soaltee- kathmandu-autograph- collection/overview/