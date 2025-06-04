Maruti Suzuki expands solar capacity by 30MWp with new projects at Kharkhoda and Manesar

Maruti Suzuki solar capacity expansion, Renewable energy, Green power initiatives, Solar projects in Kharkhoda and Manesar, Suzuki Motor Corporation Environment Vision 2050, Sustainable manufacturing practices Reinforcing its commitment to enhance usage of renewable energy in its operations, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“MSIL”) announced the expansion of its solar capacity by 30MWp with two new projects. The Company commissioned a 20MWp solar power project at its new facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, and added another 10MWp solar capacity to its Manesar facility. With these additions, MSIL's total solar capacity across its locations has enhanced from 49MWp to 79MWp in the last one year.

Besides, the Company is increasing the share of green power sourced from State Electricity Boards for its consumption. These initiatives in solar power and green power will help the Company meaningfully shift its dependence towards renewable energy.

Speaking on the Company’s green energy initiatives, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Aligned with our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation's Environment Vision 2050 and the Government of India's focus on renewable energy, we are systematically enhancing the use of renewable energy in our operations. By FY2030-31, Maruti Suzuki plans to reach 319MWp of solar capacity, backed by an investment of over INR 925 crore. As we scale up production to four million units, we are committed to matching that growth with equally ambitious sustainable energy practices. This solar power expansion is a crucial step towards creating a cleaner, more sustainable energy ecosystem and contributes positively to the environment.”

He added, “Through sustained efforts, the share of renewable source of energy in total electricity consumption is expected to reach nearly 85% by FY2030-31.”

MSIL is actively transitioning to green manufacturing practices at all its facilities. With this significant step of solar capacity expansion, the Company has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. These initiatives are aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #7.