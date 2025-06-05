Maruti Suzuki has dispatched over 5 lakh (half a million) vehicles through Indian Railways in FY 2024-25 – A new record in Green Logistics

· 5.18 lakh vehicles dispatched through railways are about one-fourth of the Company’s total dispatches in FY 2024-25

· Avoided over 1.8 lakh tonne* of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) emission and saved more than 630 lakh (63 million) litre of fuel

· Around 24 lakh (2.4 million) vehicles dispatched cumulatively through railways, since FY 2014-15

Strengthening its commitment to green logistics, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (hereinafter “Maruti Suzuki”) dispatched 5.18 lakh vehicles through Indian Railways in FY 2024-25, its highest-ever.

The major advantage of railways is that it offers a low-emission and energy-efficient mode of transportation. Besides, it also helps to ease road congestion. Maruti Suzuki currently dispatches vehicles to more than 20 hubs using railways, from where over 600 cities across India are served. Port locations of Mundra and Pipavav, used by the Company for exports, are also served using railways.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Reducing carbon emissions is a top priority for us, both in our products and in our operations. Maruti Suzuki was the first company in India to obtain an Automobile-Freight-Train-Operator license, in 2013. Since then, we have dispatched nearly 24 lakh vehicles through rail mode. By FY 2030-31, we plan to increase the share of vehicle dispatches through railways to 35%.”













Since FY 2014-15, Maruti Suzuki vehicle dispatches through railways have grown by nearly 8 times. In 2024, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first automobile

in-plant railway siding at the Gujarat manufacturing facility of the Company. Currently, Maruti Suzuki operates over 40 flexi deck rakes, each with a capacity of carrying around 300 vehicles per trip.