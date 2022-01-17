Maruti Suzuki launches All-New Celerio with S-CNG Technology; priced at Rs 6.58 lakhs

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, today announced the launch of the CNG variant of stylish and urban All-New Celerio. The Celerio VXi variant has been tagged at Rs 6,58,000 per unit (ex-showroom price in Delhi).

The introduction of the All-New Celerio with S-CNG technology is aligned with the company's commitment to further strengthen its growing green vehicles portfolio in India.

Powered by next-generation Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series 1.0L engine, the All-New Celerio with S-CNG technology delivers an incredible mileage of 35.60 km/kg* and has a CNG tank capacity of 60 litres (water filling capacity). The All-New Celerio S-CNG is factory fitted and offers optimum performance, ensuring enhanced safety, unmatched convenience, and great fuel-efficiency

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars. We have the largest portfolio of 8 green models on the road and have sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles. Owning a factory-fitted S-CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and the convenience of Maruti Suzuki's service network spread across India, which our customers find very comforting. With green mobility in focus, we have witnessed a 22 per cent CAGR increase in our CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony to the customers accepting technologically advanced, eco-friendly, and safe CNG mobility solutions."

He added, "The launch of All-New Celerio S-CNG will take us a step closer to our ambition of spearheading the mass adoption of green vehicles in India. Interestingly, the S-CNG variant in the previous generation Celerio contributed over 30 per cent of total sales. The All-New Celerio S-CNG with a new 3D organic sculpted design, energetic and spacious cabin, and S-CNG technology will offer customers an affordable, safe, and high-performance green vehicle. We are confident that customers will appreciate the All-New Celerio S-CNG's stellar fuel efficiency."

The All-New Celerio was launched in November'21 in petrol avatar and has received a phenomenal customer response with close to 25,000 bookings in just two months of its launch. The All-New Celerio ticks all the boxes of customer expectation with a superior driving experience, unrivalled fuel efficiency, and a host of features that offer comfort, convenience, and safety at an attractive price. With the launch of the All-New Celerio, the cumulative sales for Celerio has crossed 6,00,000 units.

Technical Specifications of All-New Celerio CNG

Length: 3695 mm

Height: 1555mm

Width: 1655mm

Wheelbase: 2435mm

Fuel Efficiency 35.60 km/kg*

Max Torque: [email protected] rpm (CNG Mode) and [email protected] rpm (Gasoline Mode)

Max Power: Max Power [email protected] rpm (CNG Mode) and [email protected] rpm (Gasoline Mode)

The launch of Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the country's primary energy mix from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030. The Government is working to rapidly increase the CNG fuel pumps network in the country.

Maruti Suzuki factory fitted S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and an intelligent injection system. Vehicles are specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains. S-CNG vehicles are also designed for safety, engine durability, convenience, and great mileage.