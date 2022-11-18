Maruti Suzuki looks to introduce 1st EV in FY25

Hyderabad: Indian automobile maker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday said it will be entering the electric passenger vehicle segment by launching its first electric vehicle in the fiscal year 2024 -25. With current focus on hybrid cars, MSIL sells over 5,500 vehicles every month in the Hyderabad market alone. Looking to uplift its position from top three car sellers to being numero uno in the city, MSIL is extensively expanding footprint. In this direction, MSIL opened its 3,500th sales outlet in Hyderabad, with Varun Motors Private Limited as the dealer partner.

"The path towards EV is through Hybrid, however currently the market is not ripe to introduce EV cars," Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, MSIL said. The official expects the cost on acquiring batteries and its charging infrastructure to turn robust in the coming years. "MSIL plans to introduce its first electric car in the coming two years.

The set back we see right now is high cost in acquisition of materials and absence of extensive presence of charging stations. We expect the EV market to grow further, as per industry predictions."