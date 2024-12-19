Maruti Suzuki WagonR Celebrates 25th Anniversary — India’s favourite

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) celebrates 25 remarkable years of the WagonR in India. When it was first introduced in 1999 as the ‘Tall Boy’, the WagonR instantly carved out a niche with its USP of being an incredibly spacious family car. The 2024 WagonR continues to hold onto its core value of spaciousness and comfort while moving the family hatchback yardstick forward with its new-age safety and premium features. A testament to its endearing nature is its performance, having been ranked as India’s highest-selling car for three-years in a row*. This reflects the popularity and timeless significance of the WagonR brand, as a symbol of trust, innovation, and practicality.

Speaking on this historic milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The WagonR's 25-year legacy is a testament to the deep connection that we have established with over 32 lakh customers over the years. What sets the WagonR apart is our continuous commitment to deliver exceptional value through innovative features that enhance driving experience. From Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology that makes city driving effortless to the Hill Hold Assist that provides confidence on challenging terrains, and its impressive fuel-efficiency, we have designed the WagonR to be a reliable companion. The fact that approximately 44% of our sales come from first-time buyers, and roughly one in every four customers chooses to repurchase the iconic WagonR, speaks volumes about the trust customers have placed in the brand."

The WagonR has a wide variant range featuring two advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engines - 1.2L and 1.0L engines. Customers can choose between a manual or AGS transmission options that offer flexibility to match their driving preferences. The WagonR was also one of the first cars in India to be offered with a factory-fitted CNG system.

Demonstrating remarkable market leadership, the WagonR S-CNG has been India's highest-selling CNG model~ with 6.6 lakh CNG models sold to-date. This success is a testament to its superior performance and exceptional fuel-efficiency. The consistent leadership of the WagonR S-CNG underscores its strong value proposition.

Built on the 5th generation HEARTECT platform, the car utilizes high tensile steel grades to create a robust safety cage. Its innovative design includes strategically placed crumple zones that absorb impact energy, enhancing passenger safety. The WagonR also comes equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Electronic Stability Program®^ (ESP).

Equipped with a range of premium features, the WagonR comes loaded with a range of comfort and convenience features including a 17.78cm (7”) SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™#, Bluetooth connectivity and voice commands. The functionality of the infotainment system is further enhanced with steering mounted audio controls.