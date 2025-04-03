Maruti to hike prices by Rs 62,000 from Apr 8

New Delhi: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of various models by Rs2,500-62,000, from April 8. The company has planned to increase car prices due to rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes and feature additions, the auto major said in a regulatory filing. While the company is committed to optimising costs and reducing the impact on its customers, it is constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market, it added. The company said it will hike price of compact SUV Fronx by Rs2,500, Dzire Tour S by Rs3,000, and that of multi purpose vehicles XL6 and Ertiga by Rs12,500.

The company also plans to increase the price of compact model Wagon R by Rs14,000 and Eeco van by Rs22,500. Besides, the price of SUV Grand Vitara will go up by Rs62,000 from April 8, the company stated. Maruti Suzuki sells models ranging from the entry-level Alto K-10 to multiple purpose vehicle Invicto in the domestic market. In January, the company had announced increasing prices by up to Rs32,500 across various models from February 1.