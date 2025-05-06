Maruti’s market share dips below 40% in Apr

New Delhi: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s (MSI) share in the domestic passenger vehicle market fell below 40 per cent in April, while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) emerged as the second largest player in the month, according to data released by FADA.

Long-time number two player Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has been pushed to fourth place with a market share of 12.47 per cent in April this year. Tata Motors maintained its third place with a market share of 12.59 per cent.

In April 2025, total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales stood at 3,49,939 units compared to 3,44,594 units in April 2024, a growth of 1.55 per cent, Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA) said.

Maruti Suzuki India’s retail sales stood at 1,38,021 units in April 2025 with a market share of 39.44 per cent.