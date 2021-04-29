MassMutual to hire1,000 more in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Global Capability Centre (GCC) of leading US life insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), has planned to hire further 1,000 employees by the end of this year despite the pandemic challenges.

The company has chalked out plans to increase its hiring targets in Hyderabad based on its continued digital focus and the availability of qualified talent in India.

"We are currently a workforce of approximately 450 associates and leadership areas across a number of organisational functions," said Ravi Tangirala, Head of the GCC in India. "With an aim to further expand hiring for multiple roles across the technology landscape, we are targeting to reach more than 1,000 employees by the end of this year. We are seeking roles in Full Stack Development and Support, DevOps, Quality Assurance, Security and Cloud Engineering, Data Science and several other areas."

MassMutual's GCC team in India has been conducting interviews and hiring virtually since the onset of the pandemic. The company's hiring process reflects a 360-degree inclusive approach, underpinning the growing diversity in the regional workforce. MassMutual's growing GCC team in India is committed to the local ecosystem. Tangirala serves as a member of the advisory council to the State Government of Telangana, representing the banking, financial services and insurance sector and providing guidance and expertise for IT policy as well as encouraging innovation.

MassMutual currently employs more than 6,000 people in the US and has been consistently ranked as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE®2, and America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes.