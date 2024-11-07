MATTER begins deliveries of AERA from Ahmedabad, inaugurates first of its kind Experience Hub

MATTER Group, a leader in EV technology and energy storage solutions, inaugurated its first-ever Experience Hub in the dynamic city of Ahmedabad. The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Govindbhai Dholakia, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, alongside MATTER's founders and team. This new space exemplifies innovation, sophistication, and sustainability, offering customers a next-generation retail experience by merging physical and digital worlds in a ‘phygital’ environment.

Located in Navrangapura, at the heart of Ahmedabad, the MATTER Experience Hub is more than just a retail outlet—it's a distinctive and innovative space where technology, product exploration, lifestyle and customer care converge to redefine the two-wheeler purchase experience. Drawing inspiration from modern open spaces, the Hub features futuristic and functional interiors that enables visitors navigate effortlessly through various interactive zones.

The interior design focuses on enhancing the user journey, with spaces crafted to provide a harmonious blend of tech-forward installations and lifestyle aesthetics. From interactive touchpoints to immersive displays, the space is a tactile reflection of MATTER's commitment to innovation and sustainability. Natural materials are juxtaposed with advanced digital interfaces, making the environment both warm and forward-thinking. The Master AERA Display serves as the central visual focal point, highlighting India’s first geared electric motorbike, while the Tech Display and Interactive Feature Zones provide in-depth explorations of the bike’s capabilities.

One of the Hub’s key innovations is its dual purchase experience, offering customers the choice between assisted sales interactions and a first-of-its-kind non-assisted journey. This concept empowers customers to explore the features, benefits, and even complete their purchase independently, or, if preferred, receive personalized, expert guidance. This versatile approach caters to a diverse range of customer preferences and further underscores MATTER's commitment to creating consumer-first retail experiences.

Commenting on the occasion Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO of MATTER Group said, We are delighted to announce the launch of the MATTER Experience Hub, a true manifestation of our commitment to redefining the future of mobility. Opening our flagship retail space in Ahmedabad is a crucial step in enhancing our relationship with customers. With the introduction of the AERA, we are not only presenting a groundbreaking innovation but also elevating the customer experience within the motorbike sector. As we continue this exciting journey of shaping both the present and future, we are proud to begin AERA deliveries from our inaugural Experience Hub. Our dedication to advancing electric mobility remains steadfast through our continuous initiatives.”

MATTER AERA prides itself in its futuristic design and innovative technology that promises to revolutionize two-wheeler mobility. MATTER AERA is India’s first geared EV bike with 4 Speed Hyper-shift gears, delivering high performance (0 to 60 kmph in 5.4 seconds) and low operating cost at the same time (25 paise per km), equipped with liquid-cooled battery and powertrain that helps in thermal management, improving performance and life of battery as well as powertrain. With a certified range of 170 km in a single charge, with a 5-amp onboard charging system (charge anywhere in India with any 5 – amp plug), Internet-enabled connected experiences with Navigation, music and call feature along with 7" touch screen, are some of the differentiating experiences for riders.