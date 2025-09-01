Max Healthcare Foundation Expands Max Medical Scholarship to Fund Education of 100 Meritorious MBBS Students in its 3rd Year

Max Healthcare Foundation today announced the launch of the third edition of its flagship Max Medical Scholarship Programme, aimed at empowering meritorious students from economically weaker sections pursuing medical education.

The scholarship will fully fund the medical education of 100 new students every year who have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET examination) and secured admission to the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program in government medical colleges across Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Dehradun and Bathinda for the academic year 2025-26.

In addition to creating new opportunities for fresh applicants, the Max Medical Scholarship programme will continue to fund education of students awarded in previous years, now in the second and third year of medical education, ensuring continuous support throughout their academic journey.

The Max Medical Scholarship Programme is part of Max Healthcare Foundation’s corporate social responsibility efforts to nurture and uplift the next generation of medical professionals.

Speaking on the announcement, Taruna Soi, Chairperson Max Healthcare Foundation, said “Financial constraints often force bright students from underprivileged backgrounds to abandon their dreams of becoming doctors. To empower such students, we are proud to announce the third edition of Max Medical Scholarship Programme, an initiative that will fully fund the medical education of another 100 deserving students. Rooted in our core values of care and compassion, this corporate social responsibility initiative reflects our commitment to building a more equitable healthcare ecosystem. By supporting these future medical professionals, we are not just enabling individual aspirations — we are nurturing talent, breaking systemic barriers, and shaping a more inclusive and healthier tomorrow”.

The registrations for this scholarship will open from August 30, 2025 (www.maxhealthcarefoundation.org). The Max Medical Scholarships marks one of the largest-ever annual scholarship grants for medical education in India.

The selected students will be granted comprehensive financial assistance for the duration of their 5-year MBBS course. The scholarship will provide support in tuition fees, a personal laptop, text books and tools like the bone set, dissection kit, stethoscope, and an allowance for monthly expenses as well as mentorship opportunities.

The initiative intends to support the academic expenses of the students throughout their educational journey.

The applications will be accepted till September 20, 2025. This will be followed by multiple stages including application review and shortlisting, interviews of shortlisted applicants, and final selection basis submission of mandatory documents. The selection process for these 100 scholars is based on rigorous evaluation criteria that will be assessed by a jury from the Max Healthcare Foundation.

The scholarship forms are available on www.maxhealthcarefoundation.org for students from economically weaker sections, in the esteemed government colleges in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Dehradun and Bathinda.

Guidelines for Eligibility Criteria of the Scholarship:

· The applications are open until September 20, students can fill up and submit the same on www.maxhealthcarefoundation.org.

· Max Healthcare social media handles will also share timely updates on the programme.

· The selection process will have a detailed assessment and validation of various socio-economic criteria and NEET Rank, to arrive at the list of 100 students.

· MHIL reserves the right to change, modify, add, or remove portions of the terms at any time at its discretion. Please check the terms and any guidelines on the website periodically for changes.