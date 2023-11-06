Live
Max Healthcare posts 26% increase in Q2 net profit to Rs 338cr
Healthcare services provider Max Healthcare Institute on Monday reported a 26 percent increase in net profit to Rs 338 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year.
The gross revenue was Rs 1,827 crore, reflecting a growth of +17 per cent over the same quarter of the previous year. All hospitals improved their average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) during the period and the overall average growth in ARPOB stood at 13 per cent year-on-year.
Cash flow from operations stood at Rs 436 crore during the quarter, of which Rs 90 crore was spent on ongoing capacity expansion projects.
International patient revenue grew by 25 over the same period of the previous year and +11 per cent compared to the preceding quarter.
The share of international patient revenues stood at 9 per cent of the hospital revenue during the quarter.