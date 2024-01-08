Live
Mcap rises by Rs 57,408 cr at top-6 scrips
The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms declined Rs57,408.22 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with muted trends in equities
New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms declined Rs57,408.22 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with muted trends in equities.Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 214.11 points, or 0.29 per cent, even after hitting an all-time high of 72,561.91 on January 1. The market valuation of TCS fell by Rs20,929.77 crore to Rs13,67,661.93 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) declined Rs20,536.48 crore to Rs12,77,435.56 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever fell Rs10,114.99 crore to Rs6,15,663.40 crore. The mcap of Infosys went down Rs4,129.69 crore to Rs6,36,222.11 crore, and that of ICICI Bank by Rs1,608.05 crore to Rs6,97,357.42 crore. The valuation of State Bank of India dipped Rs89.24 crore to Rs5,72,826.22 crore.