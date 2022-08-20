MediBuddy partners Skoda Auto VW India

Hyderabad Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy has joined hands with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) to provide easy access to quality healthcare services to SAVWIPL's entire workforce. Healthcare services such as online doctor consultation, annual health check-ups, and mediclinics (on-site health clinics) can be availed.

Through this association, all SAVWIPL employees can schedule consultations with health specialists and MD Doctors. Individuals and their family members may connect with a specialist doctor via call or video across 18 specialties like stress and mental health, dentistry, dermatology, weight management, gynaecology, to name a few.