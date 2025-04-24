Meenakshi Chaudhary brand ambassador for Ramraj towels

Hyderabad: Ramraj Cotton, a premier brand for traditional and ethnic wear, announced actress Meenakshi Chaudhary as the brand ambassador for its newly launched premium towel range, Mrithu Towels.

The brand will soon launch a campaign featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary which will be covered across television, digital, print and retail platforms.

Arun Eashwar, Managing Director, Ramraj Cotton, said: “Whether one seeks luxurious comfort, eco-conscious materials, or practical functionality, the Mrithu Towels collection has something for everyone. As the first-ever female face of the brand, Meenakshi Chaudhary brings a contemporary charm, symbolising a refreshing new chapter for our legacy brand.”

According to Ramraj Cotton, Mrithu Towels collection features four designed categories - the Signature Collection, inspired by Italian and German aesthetics showcases 32 cotton weave patterns. The Bamboo Towels, made from 100 per cent bamboo pulp, offer a silky-soft touch with enhanced water absorption and quick-drying features, ideal for eco-conscious households. The Terry Towels range combines cotton and bamboo blends, available in a variety of towel types including bath, hand, lunch, face, and junior towels. Completing the range, the Striped and Checked Towels deliver daily dependability with colourfastness, softness, and enduring quality, it added.