Meesho sees 6X growth in sellers from Hyd

Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based e-commerce company Meesho witnessed an impressive six times growth in the number of sellers on the platform from Hyderabad along with seven times rise in the number of orders from the city since May 2021. While there are more than 12,000 sellers from Telangana, about 9,000 are from Hyderabad alone.

Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, CXO, Supply Growth at Meesho, said that Hyderabad's top-selling categories include apparel, jewellery, home decor and furnishings, and personal care & wellness products. He announced that their platform has crossed 6 lakh seller registrations across the country, recording a seven times increase since April 2021.

"An increasing number of small businesses have joined Meesho in the past year as a result of the company's industry-first initiatives such as zero commision and zero penalties. Nearly half of these sellers operate only on Meesho, thereby making it the e-commerce platform of choice for small and medium businesses across the country," he added.

Nearly 70 per cent of all Meesho sellers hail from tier 2 cities. The company has been instrumental in transforming around one lakh small business owners into lakhpatis and over 5,000 into crorepatis since January 2021. Enabling sellers to tap into a large and diverse customer base has boosted their earning potential, said Lakshminarayan.

He further said, "We are building a platform that enables high growth and profit margins for micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs). Sellers on Meesho have seen their revenue triple since April 2021. It is immensely fulfilling to see the role Meesho is playing in helping small businesses reach their full potential."

"We're democratising internet commerce and we are creating a level playing field for sellers. Today, Meesho is the only platform that does not differentiate sellers on the basis of tiers, nor do we have a private label play or wholesale play. Through our seller-friendly initiatives, we will continue to further our vision of enabling 10 crore small businesses to succeed online."

Raghavendar Gupta, a Meesho seller from Hyderabad says, "I joined Meesho after learning that it was backed by SoftBank. The platform's user-friendly onboarding processes are very helpful, especially for new sellers who have not had any prior online presence. Additionally, it is also the platform with maximum reach across tier-2 regions across the country."

He started Tweakymod, a brand that retails mobile phone accessories. He currently has a 30-member workforce and plans to expand the scope of his business to include consumer electronics, apparel as well as home and kitchen. At present, he is receiving 800-900 orders a day on the platform.