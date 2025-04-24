Live
MEIL bags Rs12,800-cr order from NPCIL
Hyderabad: City-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), an infrastructure major, on Wednesday said it has received purchase order for Rs 12,800 crore EPC contract from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to construct two 700 MWe nuclear reactors - Kaiga units five and six, in Karnataka. This is the biggest-ever order placed by NPCIL. The order was formally handed over at NPCIL’s Mumbai headquarters to P Subbaiah, Director, MEIL (Projects), and his team.
According to NPCIL, it has used the Quality-cum-Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) method for the first time for awarding this project. After competing with industry giants like BHEL and L&T, MEIL was chosen for its strong technical approach and competitive pricing, the PSU informed.
Speaking on the contract, MEIL said, “This project goes beyond engineering. It is about contributing to a stronger, self-reliant India. For MEIL, it is a meaningful leap into a sector that plays a key role in powering the nation’s growth story.”