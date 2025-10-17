MEIL Secures $225.5 Million Project in Kuwait

MEIL has been awarded a significant project worth $225.5 million in Kuwait, where it will construct and operate a gas sweetening plant and a sulfur recovery unit for the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). The project will be executed on a build-own-operate basis.

The construction of the plant is scheduled to be completed in a span of 790 days. Following the completion, MEIL will manage the operations of the plant for a period of five years.

The company is concurrently engaged in building sulfur recovery units at refineries in Rajasthan and Mongolia, demonstrating its extensive capabilities in this sector.

MEIL is also making strides in enhancing infrastructure in various domains, including drinking water, hydrocarbons, and power, across the globe. This new project in Kuwait is set to bolster MEIL's presence in the Middle East, as stated by Director Dorayya, who expressed pride in the partnership for this critical infrastructure endeavour.