Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra awarded Honorary PhD by BITS Pilani

BITS Pilani, a premier institution recognized for its innovation and excellence held its annual convocation ceremony in Pilani on 10th November. At the convocation, Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology was bestowed with an honorary PhD to celebrate his remarkable 40-year journey in the world of technology. Mr. Mehrotra’s significant contribution to the advancement of semiconductor technology is reflected in this recognition, demonstrating the institute’s dedication to identifying leaders who are meaningful changemakers.

In his address, Mehrotra called on BITS Pilani’s graduating class to seize the tremendous opportunities driven by artificial intelligence. He commended students on their dedication and resilience, challenging them to have the courage to pursue their dreams.

Speaking at the event, Prof Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani said, “It is a great privilege for BITS Pilani to confer an honorary PhD on Sanjay Mehrotra, whose work has had profound impact on technology and society. His journey is inspirational for our students, exemplifying the spirit of innovation, resilience, and commitment that we seek to instil in our community.”

In his speech, Mehrotra expressed his gratitude for the strong foundation that BITS Pilani provided during his initial two years of undergraduate studies, which paved the way for his successful transition to UC Berkeley. He then shared inspiring remarks with the graduates, stating how honoured he felt to receive this recognition from an institution renowned for nurturing talent, driving innovation and excellence.

Mehrotra leads a global team of more than 48,000 employees, with whom he is committed to creating an inclusive environment that encourages innovation that enriches life for all.