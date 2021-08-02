Mini Ipe takes charge as MD of LIC

Hyderabad: Mini Ipe has taken charge as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India on Monday. She is a post graduate in Commerce from Andhra University and has joined LIC in 1986 as a Direct Recruit Officer.

She has rich and diverse experience in LIC having worked in various capacities.

Prior to taking charge as Managing Director, she was Executive Director, Legal Department, LIC of India.

She was the first woman Zonal Manager (In-charge) of LIC and headed SCZO, Hyderabad.

She has also worked as Executive Director (International Operations), Director and CEO of LIC HFL Financial Services Ltd and was instrumental in taking LICHFL Financial Services Ltd to new heights in business revenue and profits during her tenure.