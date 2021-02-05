Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways issued guidelines for floating structures

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways today, February 5, 2021, issued the guidelines for floating structures with a vision to set up world-class floating infrastructure all along the coastline in the upcoming projects as per the provisions contained in the guidelines.

The guidelines set out various technical aspects for implementation of Floating Jetties or Platforms for Marinas, Minor Harbors, Fishing Harbours or Fish landing centres, Waterdromes and such other similar facilities in coastal areas, estuaries, waterways, rivers and reservoirs. These guidelines may also be suitably utilized for floating pontoons or platforms in various waterborne systems and floating wave attenuators or breakwaters for Minor Harbors or Fish Landing facilities.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in a tweet today said, "Guidelines issued by Ministry for #FloatingStructures for various usages all along Indian Coastline. It is cost-effective, fastly implementable, easily expanded & environment friendly over conventional concrete structures."

Floating structure because of its inherent advantages is an attractive solution and it is being promoted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The benefits of floating jetties or structures over the conventional quay and fixed concrete structures include its cost-effectiveness, faster implementation, easily expandable and re-locatable and having minimal environmental impacts.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has successfully implemented few projects including setting up of passenger floating jetties in Goa, water-aerodromes at Sabarmati River and at Sardar Sarovar Dam for the seaplane services which are working satisfactorily. Several projects of the Ministry are under the planning stage for overall development and upliftment of the coastal community.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the Ministry has set a benchmark and evolved standard specifications in these guidelines at par with international standards. He said, these platforms have several advantages over the conventional or fixed concrete structures. The Minister said, the Ministry endeavours to promote laying up of such world-class infrastructure across the country in the upcoming projects to achieve the best results of utilization, durability, safety, low maintenance, cost-effectiveness and above all with minimal ecological impacts.

These guidelines would be helpful for all Maritime states, State Maritime Boards, Major Ports, Inland Waterways Authority of India and Fisheries Departments of all State governments for their upcoming projects