Minor disruptions only in 10 banks: RBI

Minor disruptions only in 10 banks: RBI
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday clarified that only 10 banks and non-banking finance companies in the country had minor disruptions...

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday clarified that only 10 banks and non-banking finance companies in the country had minor disruptions due to the large-scale outage in Microsoft services. "Critical systems of most banks are not in the cloud and further, only a few banks are using the CrowdStrike tool.

Our assessment shows that only 10 banks and NBFCs had minor disruptions which have either been resolved or are being resolved," the RBI said in a press release.

