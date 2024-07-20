Live
- Focus on reducing coal imports: Kishan Reddy
- TGSRTC to run special buses for Lashkar Bonalu
- Agra set to plant over 54 lakh trees today in massive afforestation drive
- DGP Dr Jitender warns people against fake calls by fraudsters
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 20 July, 2024
- Assembly Speaker, Council chairman appeal for fruitful discussions
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 20 July, 2024
- Bill mooted to set up ‘Telangana Skills University’
- Godavari river rises at Bhadrachalam, water level reaches 31.50
- Manyam district to be drug-free says CRPC chief Kesali Apparao
Just In
Minor disruptions only in 10 banks: RBI
Highlights
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday clarified that only 10 banks and non-banking finance companies in the country had minor disruptions...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday clarified that only 10 banks and non-banking finance companies in the country had minor disruptions due to the large-scale outage in Microsoft services. "Critical systems of most banks are not in the cloud and further, only a few banks are using the CrowdStrike tool.
Our assessment shows that only 10 banks and NBFCs had minor disruptions which have either been resolved or are being resolved," the RBI said in a press release.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS