Momentum right for India to accelerate its innovation trajectory powered by AI and Deep Tech: IGIC 2025

Bengaluru: Global Industry experts outlined AI, deep tech, clean tech, structural and process reforms as pillars of Innovation in Viksit Bharat at the 4th edition of India Global Innovation Connect (IGIC) in Bengaluru. The two-day Summit will bring together a powerful global assembly of technology leaders, policymakers, startup founders, investors and academicians to explore the theme "Innovation in the Age of AI: Business, Society and Governance." Entrepreneurs from India, US, Japan, Korea, Germany, Singapore, Israel, Switzerland, France, the UAE and other nations engaged in technology and business interactions on the inaugural day of the Summit.

The opening day of the two-day event focused on the transformative role of key sectors in reshaping industries and societal frameworks, with a series of keynotes, dialogues, fireside chats and brainstorming sessions exploring India's positioning as a global innovation powerhouse.

The day further witnessed key global industry leaders from Indian and global startup founders, VCs and investors, corporate and government leaders, technology and public policy experts under one common platform. The leaders and industry experts engaged with attendees on a range of topics, including AI and deep tech as the new frontier of innovation, invisible reforms toward “Developed India” (Viksit Bharat), new developments in fintech, shaping AI for society and society for AI, what next in Aerospace, the coming blood revolution, AI-driven learning revolution innovation dynamics between startups and established corporations, etc.

Claude Smadja, Chairman Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory said, “India today stands at a pivotal inflection point, both in its domestic evolution and its global positioning. As we navigate an era marked by transformative shifts in AI and deep tech, the momentum is right for India to accelerate its innovation trajectory. Despite the challenges that major global powers are facing, India is uniquely placed to emerge as a global hub for technological advancement, particularly in the domain of data and big data, where it holds a distinct advantage.”

Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital said, " As we prepare for the age of quantum computing and grapple with the reality of machines performing most of the human tasks, we must rethink how we educate the next generation and how we build networks, not just of nations, but of people and cities across the world, to ensure that innovation benefits everyone. And there is no better place to lead this future than Bengaluru."







