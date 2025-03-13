Live
- India’s GDP growth to surpass 6.5 per cent in 2025-26: Moody’s
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Camera Specs Leak Ahead of July Launch
- Delhi Govt, IWAI join hands to boost water transport in Yamuna
- Did the BJP realise only now that there is a guarantee implementation committee?
- Transport Corporations incurred Rs 5,200 cr loss in last 5 yrs: Minister
- Gold smuggling case should be properly investigated: Minister
- IIM Bangalore Achieves Record Placement Success for Class of 2023-25
- 1,200-page chargesheet contains incriminating information
- Darshan unfollows close associates on social media
- Family as a role model key to moral life, says Judge Noorunnisa
Moody’s forecasts higher GDP growth in FY26
India’s economy may grow 6.5% next fiscal from 6.3% in FY25; Higher govt capex, consumption boost propelling economic growth: Moody’s
New Delhi: Moody’s Ratings on Wednesday said India’s economic growth will exceed 6.5 per cent in the next fiscal, up from 6.3 per cent this year, on higher government capex and consumption boost from tax cuts and interest rate reduction.
Projecting a stable outlook for the banking sector, Moody’s said although the operating environment of Indian banks will remain favourable in the next fiscal, their asset quality will deteriorate moderately after substantial improvements in recent years, with some stress in unsecured retail loans, microfinance loans and small business loans.
Banks’ profitability will remain adequate as declines in net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to be marginal amid modest rate cuts, it said. Moody’s said that following a temporary slowdown in mid-2024, India’s economic growth is expected to reaccelerate and record one of the fastest rates among large economies globally.
“Government capital expenditure, tax cuts for middle-class income groups to boost consumption and monetary easing will help India’s real GDP growth exceed 6.5 per cent for fiscal 2025-26 from 6.3 per cent in fiscal 2024-25,” Moody’s Ratings said.
The Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey has projected GDP growth for next fiscal at 6.3-6.8 per cent. As per official estimates, GDP growth in the current fiscal would be 6.5 per cent. The country’s real GDP growth slowed to 5.6 per cent in the July-September 2024 quarter before rebounding to 6.2 per cent in the following quarter.