Most Indian firms say building human-centric software more crucial now

New Delhi: About 90 per cent of Indian organisations asserted that building human-centric and accessible applications has become more crucial than it was two years ago, a new report said on Wednesday.

Human-centred application development refers to building applications and websites that are easy and comfortable to navigate across a diverse community of users.

According to the provider of cloud-based security solutions Progress, over half of Indian organisations plan to increase their investment in human-centred software design in the next year.

"As India embraces digital transformation, it's crucial for organisations to prioritise human-centric software design, ensuring inclusivity across diverse communities," said Girija Kolagada, VP, Engineering, Progress.

"By investing in such development, businesses not only enhance user engagement but also unlock new market opportunities and reach previously untapped audiences," he added.

The survey was conducted in 13 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

About 60 per cent of organisations believe a rapid increase in digital interactions is the key driver for the focus on human-centric software in companies, the report mentioned.

Around 98 per cent of organisations stressed the pivotal role of human-centric software, recognising its potential to enhance user engagement and contribute to societal welfare.

"Creating human-centric digital experiences means personalising experiences and tailoring them to both people and their context, so they are as relevant as possible," said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, of Digital Experience, Progress.