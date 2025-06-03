Move to make India global EV hub

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday notified guidelines for its forward-looking scheme to enable fresh investments from global manufacturers in the electric cars segment and promote India as a global manufacturing hub for e-vehicles.

To encourage global manufacturers such as US tech giant Tesla to invest under the scheme, the approved applicants will be allowed to import completely built-in units (CBUs) of electric four-wheelers with a minimum CIF (cost insurance and freight value) of $35,000 at reduced customs duty of 15 per cent for a period of 5 years from the date that the application is approved.

Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Monday that Mercedes Benz, Skoda-Volkswagen (VW), Hyundai, and Kia have shown keen interest in manufacturing their electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

The minister further said that the application window for the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI) will open soon.

Approved applicants would be required to make a minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crore in line with the provisions of the scheme.The maximum number of e-4Ws allowed to be imported at the reduced duty rate will be capped at 8,000 units per year. The carryover of unutilised annual import limits would be permitted.

According to the notification, the maximum number of EVs to be imported under this scheme will be such that the maximum duty foregone per applicant will be limited to Rs 6,484 crore, or the committed investment of the applicant of a minimum of Rs 4,150 crore, whichever is lower.

Expenditure incurred on new plant, machinery, equipment and associated utilities, and engineering R&D would be eligible.The scheme shall help to attract investments from global EV manufacturers and promote India as a manufacturing destination for e-vehicles.

The scheme will also help put India on the global map for manufacturing of EVs, generate employment and achieve the goal of ‘Make in India’, according to the official statement.This landmark initiative is aligned with India’s national goals of achieving net zero by 2070.