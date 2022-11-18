MS Dhoni new face of G Square Housing

Hyderabad: Plot promoter, G Square Housing on Friday announced partnership with Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as the brand ambassador. The partnership, will forward their growth plan in the cities of South India such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore. The group said it is also looking at expanding its footprint to other parts of India as well.

As of now, they have over 60 projects with a customer base of over 6,000. Having delivered more than 1000 acres of land to their customers in the Southern part of India, G Square Housing has now brought premium projects to real estate buyers in Telangana.



N Eshwar, CEO, G Square Housing said, "We are excited to be working with a successful batsman and leader. Our collaboration will empower us to expand our business across multiple geographies and position G Square Housing as India's leading plot promoter and help in strengthening our brand."