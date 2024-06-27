MSMEs Day 2024: Tech Expert Insights on Building a Stronger Future Together

Ms Zaiba Sarang Co-founder of iThink Logistics The logistics sector, a backbone of global trade, is witnessing a transformation driven by technology. Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are at theforefront of this change, leveraging AI to create a more collaborative andfuture-ready business landscape. AI empowers MSMEs by optimizing supply chainoperations, from inventory management to last-mile delivery. Predictiveanalytics help these businesses forecast demand accurately, reducing wastageand ensuring timely delivery. This technological edge enables MSMEs to competewith larger players, enhancing their market presence.

Collaboration isanother critical aspect where AI plays a significant role. By integratingAI-driven platforms, MSMEs can seamlessly connect with suppliers, distributors,and customers. This connectivity fosters a cohesive ecosystem where informationflows efficiently and decision-making becomes more data-driven. For instance,real-time tracking systems powered by AI provide transparency andaccountability, ensuring that all stakeholders are on the same page. AI also brings aboutcost efficiencies. Automation of routine tasks such as sorting, packaging, androute optimization reduces labour costs and minimizes errors. For MSMEsoperating on tight budgets, these savings can be redirected towards growthinitiatives and innovation.

At iThink Logistics,we are committed to empowering MSMEs by providing AI-enabled solutions tailoredto their unique needs. By embracing AI, MSMEs are not only enhancing theiroperational efficiency but also paving the way for a more resilient andadaptive logistics sector. The future of logistics lies in this symbioticrelationship between technology and MSMEs, driving progress and creating newopportunities for all.



Akash Gupta Co-founder & CEO of Zypp Electric



At Zypp Electric, we firmly believe that embracing AI andtechnology is key to empowering MSMEs in logistics and creating acollaborative, future-ready enterprise. Our data shows that solution the use ofAI can increase MSME productivity by a significant rate and operating costbenefit with strategic efficiency and demand. Forecasting and fleet managementenable MSMEs to streamline operations, reduce waste and provide prompt andreliable service to their customers.However, the real power comes when MSMEscollaborate and share data through secure AI-powered platforms. This allowsthem to collectively gain powerful insights, predict trends, and makeintelligent decisions. Zypp is committed to building this collaborative AIecosystem to help MSMEs thrive in an increasingly competitive export market. Byharnessing technological potential and working together, we can unlock the fullpotential of India's exports and foster sustainable growth for all majorindustries.

Raj Sivaraju President, APAC, Arete

On WorldMSME Day, we confront the stark reality that the economic backbone of ournation – micro, small, and medium enterprises – faces formidable cyber threatsand risks. At Arete, we recognize cybersecurity as an existential imperativefor MSMEs to thrive in the digital ecosystem. Our mission is to demystifycybersecurity, providing robust, tailored solutions that reinforce theirdefenses against relentless threat actors and cyber incidents. However, truecyber resilience transcends technology – it demands a profound cultural shift,where cybersecurity becomes deeply ingrained across every facet of an MSME'soperations, cultivating a security-first mindset that empowers them to navigatethe digital landscape with confidence and agility. Today, we renew ourcommitment to arming these economic champions with the vital cybersecuritycapabilities they need to conquer new frontiers undeterred, for when our MSMEsare cyber-resilient, our nation's economic future burnsbrighter than ever.

Vishal Salvi CEO ofQuick Heal Technologies Limited

MSMEs accountfor approximately 30% of India’s GDP and provide employment to over 110 millionpeople across various sectors, making them a crucial driver of economicprosperity. They are essential for realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharatand contribute significantly to our nation's economic prosperity. As India’sonly CSMA-aligned solutions provider, Seqrite deeply understands thatcybersecurity is indispensable for the growth and resilience of MSMEs as wellas their unique challenges. Our commitment extends beyond protection; weempower enterprises with tailored cybersecurity solutions that bolster defensesand mitigate risks. This enables enterprises to operate securely, build trustwith customers, and expand into new markets confidently while remainingcompliant with regulatory acts like DPDP. By investing in robust cybersecuritymeasures, they can unlock new opportunities, streamline operations, and enhancetheir global competitiveness.

Amit Kumar Chief Technology Officer, Easebuzz

India'smassive MSME sector, with over 63 million businesses, is the engine of oureconomic growth. By leveraging data and strong financial bundling via variousSaas-based services, these businesses can unlock even greater potential.Investing in digital payments infrastructure empowers them to make informeddecisions, optimize operations, and reach new customers. The government's focuson MSMEs, with initiatives like digital adoption, DPI orchestration and financial inclusion, is crucial for growth and scale. These policiescreate a supportive environment for entrepreneurs to thrive, and become part ofthe formal economy. As MSMEs contribute significantly to GDP and job creation,their success is vital to India's economic growth. By working together, we canfoster a thriving ecosystem that empowers MSMEs to become the backbone of avibrant Indian economy.

Roshan Shah Co-Founder and CEO - VoloFin

Onthis MSME Day, we proudly recognize the steadfast spirit andingenuity of small businesses worldwide. Through export factoring, weat VoloFin enable MSMEs to navigate global markets withconfidence; we empower MSMEs to seize new opportunities and expandtheir operations, providing crucial financial support and unlocking growthopportunities. By bridging cash flow gaps and mitigating credit risks, weempower MSMEs to expand their reach and amplify their impact on theglobal stage. Together, we celebrate their vital contributions to economies andcommunities, fostering growth, innovation, and job creation inIndia and beyond.