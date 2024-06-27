  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

MSMEs Day 2024: Tech Expert Insights on Building a Stronger Future Together

MSMEs Day 2024: Tech Expert Insights on Building a Stronger Future Together
x
Highlights

This day highlights MSMEs' contributions to sustainable development and promotes awareness of their challenges

MSME Day is celebrated annually on June 27 to recognize the vital role Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play in driving economic growth, innovation, and job creation globally. This day highlights MSMEs' contributions to sustainable development and promotes awareness of their challenges. A few industry experts have shared their opinions with The Hans India on this MSME day. This year's theme is "Building a Stronger Future Together."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X