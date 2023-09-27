MSMEs file over 10k claims under Vivad se Vishwas

New Delhi: The government has accepted more than 10,000 claims of MSMEs involving refunds worth Rs256 crore under a dispute resolution scheme Vivad se Vishwas-I.

Under the scheme, MSMEs could claim a refund of 95 per cent of performance or bid security and liquidated damages forfeited by government departments and public sector entities during the Covid-19 period. The scheme, announced in 2023-24 Budget, opened on April 17 and the last date for submission of claims for relief on the GeM portal was July 31.

“In a major relief to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), various Ministries/Departments of the Government of India have accepted more than 10,000 claims of MSMEs under Vivad se Vishwas -I scheme aimed at providing relief to MSMEs for the Covid-19 Pandemic period. This has led to grant of more than Rs256 crore to MSMEs and increased flow of bank credit through freeing up of guarantees,” a finance ministry statement said.

The highest relief of Rs 116.47 crore has been granted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. This includes claims settled and the amount paid by the agencies under the administrative control of the MoPNG. The settlement in the case of agencies under the Railways and Defence ministries would be a total of Rs79.16 crore and 23.45 crore, respectively.