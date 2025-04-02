Live
Mundra Port handled record 200 mn metric tonnes of cargo volume in 2024-25
Mundra Port, the flagship shipyard of Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports, has become the first India dockyard to handle over 200 million metric tonnes of cargo volume in 2024-25.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), in a statement, said during March 2025, it handled its highest-ever cargo volume at 41.5 MMT (+9 per cent year-on-year), led by containers (+19 per cent) and liquids and gas (+5 per cent).
"APSEZ handles all-time high cargo volume in Mar 2025; Mundra becomes the first Indian port ever to cross 200 MMT annual cargo volume," the company said.
The company said its Vizhinjam port crossed the 1,00,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) milestone during the month.
During FY25, APSEZ handled 450.2 MMT cargo volume (+7 per cent), led by containers (+20 per cent) and liquids and gas (+9 per cent).
In FY25, logistics rail volume stood at 0.64 Mn TEUs (+8 per cent), and GPWIS volume was at 21.97 MMT (+9 per cent).