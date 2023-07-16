Live
Muzigal opens new centre
Highlights
Muzigal, a music education platform, launched its 6th music academy in Hyderabad. The new centre boasts of an unmatched ambience which is highly...
Muzigal, a music education platform, launched its 6th music academy in Hyderabad. The new centre boasts of an unmatched ambience which is highly conducive to the learning of music including vocal and instrumental.
With a capacity to accommodate over 500 students, spread over multiple batches, the Music Academy will offer lessons in piano, keyboard, guitar, etc. For the inaugural month, post the launch of the academy, Muzigal is offering one-month free music education.
