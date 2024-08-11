My Home Group launches Mega Residential Project “My Home Akrida at Gopanpally to Tellapur road”

My Home Group, a reputed real estate company in Telugu states, launches yet another flagship residential project -- My Home Akrida.

My Home Akrida is located at Gopanpally to Tellapur Road, with a close proximity to IT and Financial District, Gachibowli and Hitec City. 12 majestic towers to stand tall with 3780 flats under My Home Akrida, 6 towers are open for booking now as part of Phase-1.

My Home Akrida is a part of a Mega Integrated Township, which is a joint venture between My Home Group and Pratima Group, After grand success of My Home Sayuk My Home Group and Pratima is Coming up with another mega residential project, My Home Akrida is spread across 24.99 acres rising to G+39 floors offering 81% open areas. Total of 12 towers with 8 flats per floor comprising of 2BHK, 2.5BHK, and 3BHK Premium Lifestyle Apartments in sizes ranging from 1399sft to 2347sft will have signature floorplans from My Home. My Home Akrida is all about Centre of Joy, this project is designed around the sole purpose of joy and peace in the heart of the people who resides here. Utmost attention has been paid to designing a space that you would instantly fall in love with.

Established in a thriving location Tellapur, the connectivity of the project beams with magic. A peaceful and well-planned project with wide roads to Hyderabad’s most happening spots - The Financial district, Gachibowli, and easy access to ORR and Airport, High-end Restaurants, Malls, Schools, and many more offers the convenience and connectivity to the residents.



The integrated township being developed by My Home Group and Prathima Group in this location in phases will see more residential offerings, a world class mall, an international school, a hospital and many more.

Highlights of the project

· 7.5 Acres of Central Landscape

· 5 minutes' drive from Financial District

· Double height entrance lobby in each tower

· 2 Clubhouses spread over 1,00,000 sq. ft.

· Upcoming International School, adjacent to Sayuk

· 2 Rooftop Futsal and pickle ball courts

· Temperature controlled swimming pool

Speaking on the occasion of My Home Akrida launch, Dr. Rameswar Rao, Chairman of My Home Group, said: “My Home has been a pioneer for over three decades in developing housing projects with Comfort of living, Convenience of location, Close-knit of communities. My Home Akrida is a continuation of the same commitment.”