Naidu calls for 'Jagan hatao' campaign to save AP

Anakapalle: TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday inaugurated Anakapalli parliamentary unit office on the second of 'NTR Sphoorti Chandranna Bharosa' tour and alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy lacked the skill on how to run the State and urged people to take up 'Jagan hatao' campaign.

He took part in various programmes held here after darshan at the local Kanyaka Parameswari Temple. Speaking at the inauguration of the party office, he said that a 'reverse rule' was going on in Andhra Pradesh for the past three years. All sections of people should join hands and continue their struggle by echoing the slogan 'Quit Jagan-Save AP'.

Naidu said that nobody would have an idea which way the vehicle would go if a person having no knowledge of driving was put in the driver seat. As of now, the Jagan Reddy Government was going in the same unpredictable direction.

The TDP leader pointed out that as he spoke about the police programmes at Wednesday's public meeting, the government has immediately released pending arrears. It was only the TDP which was raising its voice over the problems of employees. Only the TDP was fighting for the rights of the struggling employees under this ruthless regime.

Naidu asserted that a sort of 'psycho regime' has been going on in the State right now. The TDP will fully repay all those who were filing false cases and harassing the opposition leaders and activists. The TDP cadres should fight against the Jagan misrule with inspiration drawn from NTR.

The TDP chief later took part in a meeting with the party leaders and activists of all the seven assembly segments in Anakapalli parliamentary constituency.