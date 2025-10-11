Naredco Telangana Property Show takes off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 15th Naredco Telangana Property Show opened on Friday at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, drawing participation from over 80 builders, developers, and financial institutions.

The three-day event, running from October 10 to 12, offers a wide array of properties including apartments, villas, plots, and farmlands, alongside home loan products from institutions such as SBI, Union Bank, LIC Housing Finance, HDFC, IDBI, and CBI, aimed at making property purchases more accessible to buyers.

The inauguration was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Telangana Tourism, Culture and Archaeology Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Naredco President Vijay Sai Mekha, and others. Addressing the gathering, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu praised the people of Telangana, particularly Hyderabad, for their renowned hospitality. He highlighted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision of transforming Hyderabad into a world-class city and emphasised Rs10,000 crore investments in infrastructure focused on improving amenities for the common citizen. He also outlined initiatives for the development of river Musi and urged protection of the city’s lakes, parks, and rock formations.

Minister Krishna Rao highlighted the real estate sector’s pivotal role in Telangana’s economic growth, calling it “the primary engine of the state’s growth” and a major source of employment.

He commended Naredco’s 15-year contribution to fostering transparency, quality, and consumer confidence in the housing ecosystem. Pointing to Hyderabad’s strategic expansion, he cited landmark infrastructure projects such as the Regional Ring Road and the Greenfield Road Project, expected to open new real estate and logistics corridors.

Krishna Rao also encouraged stronger collaboration between real estate and tourism under the Telangana Tourism Policy, inviting developers to invest in eco-tourism, heritage hotels, resorts, convention centres, integrated townships, and high-end hospitality projects that blend lifestyle, infrastructure, and cultural heritage.

Naredco Telangana officials, including Executive Vice Presidents Kali Prasad Damera and Dr. Ln. Y. Kiron, and Treasurer R. Venkateswara Rao, actively engaged with participants, reaffirming the industry’s commitment to Hyderabad’s growth and Telangana’s broader economic vision.