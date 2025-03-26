Live
NCC Ltd gets Rs10,805-cr orders from BSNL
Hyderabad: NCC Ltd, an infrastructure major, said it has received two work orders worth Rs 10,805 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). These orders are for design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of middle mile network of BharatNet, in Uttarakhand telecom circle and Madhya Pradesh, DNH and DD telecom circles.
The order of Rs 2,647 crore is for the Uttarakhand Telecom Circle, and second order of Rs 8,157 crore is in Madhya Pradesh DNH and DD telecom circles, an official press release mentioned. On March 20, 2025, the company had secured a contract worth Rs 2,129 crore from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority for construction activities in the Amaravati Capital City Project.