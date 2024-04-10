Live

Just In
Nearly 60 lakh biryani orders received this Ramzan: Swiggy
New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday revealed that close to 60 lakh Biryani orders were received during the holy month of Ramzan.
The Biryani orders were 15 per cent up (from March 12 to April 8) compared to regular months.
Hyderabad topped the chart by ordering over a million plates of biryani and 5.3 lakh plates of Haleem.
Traditional favourites like haleem and samosa continued to dominate the iftar table, the company said in a statement.
During Ramzan, Swiggy witnessed a 34 per cent increase in iftar orders between 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
During Ramzan, there was a significant increase in orders for popular dishes across the nation compared to normal days, according to Swiggy.
While phirni saw an 80.97 per cent increase in orders, malpua orders went up by 79.09 per cent and falooda and dates saw increases of 57.93 per cent and 48.40 per cent, respectively.
"Ramzan's 'Sweet Spot' Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal and Meerut saw a drastic increase in orders placed for iftar sweet dishes including malpua, dates and phirni," said the company.