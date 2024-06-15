"Necessary to have a unified effort to ensure the successful implementation and expansion of skill development initiatives," Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C), MSDE

The Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Shri Jayant Chaudhary today conducted a comprehensive review of all the ongoing Ministry’ schemes and its various divisions.He participated in the immersive session to gain a deep understanding of the operations of various MSDE divisions, their achievements, and the challenges they face. This engagement provided valuable insights into enhancing the Ministry's strategic approach and future roadmap towards skill development.

In a warm gesture that resonated deeply with the staff, Shri Jayant Chaudhary first shared a meal at the office Canteen, with the Ministry's employees and engaged with them in an open dialogue. He also took a moment to meet the staff managing the Ministry’s canteen and thanking them for their hospitality.

Later in the day, the Hon'ble Minister engaged with senior officials and stakeholders to assess the progress and impact of the schemes and initiatives of MSDE, appreciating the Ministry's efforts in creating the building blocks for the skill ecosystem. He recognized the importance of building the demand for skills and emphasized the significance of these programs in bridging the skills gap and fostering an environment conducive to innovation and employment. The Minister also reviewed the latest data and feedback on these schemes to identify areas requiring immediate attention and improvement.

While appreciating the efforts, Minister Chaudhary insisted on the importance of working towards a common goal in a coherent manner. He emphasized the critical role of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and self-reliance, highlighting the Ministry's initiatives to promote entrepreneurial skills among various demographics. The Minister expressed a keen interest in visiting centers with ongoing Entrepreneurship Development Programs (EDP), particularly those tailored for ex-servicemen and retired defense personnel, recognizing their potential to contribute significantly to the entrepreneurial ecosystem. He stated his intention to lead from the front, demonstrating his commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and skill development.

Additionally, the Minister stressed the importance of meticulous budget planning and expenditure management to ensure the effective utilization of resources within the Ministry. During the review, his attention was also drawn to the Ministry's 100-day plan, which focuses on strengthening Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), adopting a targeted approach under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), operationalizing the Indian Institutes of Skills (IIS) and Skill India International Centres, and expanding the reach of Jan Shikshan Sansthans. The Minister offered his personal and unwavering

support to the Ministry's plans and endeavors, reaffirming his commitment to their success.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary reiterated on providing quality skill training to the youth, across the country, with a special focus on marginalized communities, backward areas, and new-age market relevant skills. The Hon'ble Minister also called for increased collaboration with the industry partners to enhance the scope and effectiveness of apprenticeship and vocational training programmes.

Elaborating on the necessity of a unified effort to ensure the successful implementation and expansion of skill development initiatives across the nation, Shri Jayant Chaudhary said that we must focus on close collaboration and convergence with other Ministries and States to bring scale and speed to the skill ecosystem. In his closing remarks, Shri Chaudhary expressed optimism for India's skill development, affirming the Ministry's commitment to fostering essential skills and sustainable economic growth, making skill development central to India's global economic goals.